Athanasiou (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Maple Leafs, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Athanasiou scored in his only preseason contest, but it doesn't look like fantasy owners will be able to get a long look at the dynamic forward ahead of the new season. The Red Wings open up against the Predators in Nashville on Oct. 5, and Double A is sure to be checked out again ahead of that game.