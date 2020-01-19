Athanasiou (lower body) will aim to return after the All-Star break, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Athanasiou has already missed nine games, and he'll sit out another two contests leading up to the All-Star break. His next chance to suit up will be Jan. 31 versus the Rangers. The 25-year-old has accrued 19 points and a putrid minus-35 rating last year.