Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Makes immediate impact in win
Athanasiou potted a goal within the first minute of Friday's 4-2 home win over the Panthers.
There seems to be a new sense of urgency with Double A. He provided both goals in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Senators -- including a marker six seconds into bonus hockey -- and then he stunned the Cats with an early backhanded goal that basically had a smelling-salts effect for James Reimer on Friday. Athanasiou is a true showstopper and certainly the type of player you'll want to consider in daily fantasy settings while his price tag is on the lower side.
