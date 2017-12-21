Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Manufactures power-play helper
Athanasiou recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 road loss to the Flyers.
A natural center, Athanasiou has been shifted to the top-line left wing opposite Tomas Tatar with Dylan Larkin playing center. Double A has now collected helpers in back-to-back games to benefit his fantasy owners, but the team's defensive struggles have led to a minus-10 rating through 24 games. We're talking about an immensely talented player, though, and Athanasiou tends to break out on short notice as a sneaky value play in plenty of DFS settings.
