Athanasiou recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 road loss to the Flyers.

A natural center, Athanasiou has been shifted to the top-line left wing opposite Tomas Tatar with Dylan Larkin playing center. Double A has now collected helpers in back-to-back games to benefit his fantasy owners, but the team's defensive struggles have led to a minus-10 rating through 24 games. We're talking about an immensely talented player, though, and Athanasiou tends to break out on short notice as a sneaky value play in plenty of DFS settings.