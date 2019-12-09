Athanasiou was once against absent from practice Monday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Athanasiou's continued absence should certainly be a red flag for fantasy owners heading into Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg. In his stead, Luke Glendening has jumped up to a second-line role alongside Valtteri Filppula and Filip Zadina. Until the team provides an update, Athanasiou should be considered day-to-day.