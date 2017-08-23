Athanasiou is contemplating whether he should sign a one-year deal in the KHL, according to his agent Darren Ferris, MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings reportedly have made several offers to Detroit's fleet-footed and crafty pivot, but the two sides remain far apart. Of course, it doesn't help any that Detroit is nearly $4 million in the red in current cap space. Athanasiou is a fan favorite in Motown, and there's immense pressure on GM Ken Holland to figure out a way to retain the burgeoning skater who's averaged 0.42 points per game despite a mere 11:14 of ice time over his first two seasons.