Athanasiou netted his second goal of the season Saturday, but the Red Wings lost to the Blue Jackets in the shootout, 2-1.

The scoring play was made possible by defenseman Niklas Kronwall's faked shot that he morphed into a needle-threading pass to Athanasiou, who patiently let the play develop before lighting the lamp near the corner of the cage in the third period. Double A whiffed on a prime scoring chance in the 3-on-3 overtime with no Blue Jacket except goalie Sergei Bobrovsky around in the defensive zone, and then the winger had a rather weak shootout attempt off Bob's left pad. The crafty winger kept shaking his head on the bench wishing he could take a mulligan on that overtime attempt, but he didn't leave his fantasy owners with the same level of frustration after recording a season-high 20:32 of ice time along with the tally and four shots on goal.