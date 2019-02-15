Athanasiou scored twice in seven minutes Thursday, helping his club to a 3-2 win over Ottawa.

That's now 20 goals on the year for Athanasiou, and he's now up to a career high in goals and has tied his career high in assists (17). With 24 games still to come, he has plenty of time left to make this a classic third-year breakout season, and the Red Wings will likely give him plenty of chances to add to his total and pad his confidence for next year.