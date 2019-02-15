Athanasiou scored twice in seven minutes Thursday, helping his club to a 3-2 win over Ottawa.

That's now 20 goals on the year for Athanasiou, and he's now up to a career high in goals and has tied his career high in assists (17). With 24 games still to come, he has plenty of time left to make this a classic third-year breakout season, and the Red Wings will likely give him plenty of chances to add to his total and pad his confidence for next year.

More News
Our Latest Stories