Athanasiou put both of his team's goals home in a 2-1 win over Ottawa on Wednesday.

Athanasiou has now scored three goals in his past three games after going more than a month without finding the net. He's got the talent to do much more than the 15 points he has this season, so he could represent an intriguing buy low opportunity.

