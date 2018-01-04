Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Nets two goals in win
Athanasiou put both of his team's goals home in a 2-1 win over Ottawa on Wednesday.
Athanasiou has now scored three goals in his past three games after going more than a month without finding the net. He's got the talent to do much more than the 15 points he has this season, so he could represent an intriguing buy low opportunity.
