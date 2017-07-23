Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: New deal imminent
Athanasiou is expected to get a new contract from the Red Wings well ahead of training camp in September, The Detroit News reports.
Double A is a restricted free agent, but he's still in the infancy of his career and therefore ineligible for arbitration. The priority signing for the Wings was veteran scoring machine Tomas Tatar, who ended up narrowly missing an arbitration hearing and settled on a four-year, $21.2 million extension. As noted in the report, the Original Six franchise currently has less than $1 million in available cap space, meaning the team will have to explore the option of placing an injured player like Ryan Sproul (knee) on long-term injured reserve in order to give Athanasiou -- who tacked on 18 goals and 11 assists over 64 games last season -- a fair deal.
