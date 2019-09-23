Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Out Monday
Athanasiou (undisclosed) will not suit up for Mondays' preseason contest against the Islanders.
It sounds like Athanasiou is dealing with a pretty minor injury and his absence in the preseason lineup is mostly precautionary. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Penguins, but the Red Wings may elect to let him heal up for Opening Night.
