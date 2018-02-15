Athanasiou is dealing with an illness that will prevent him from suiting up against the Lightning on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Athanasiou was benched for nearly all of the third period Tuesday night against the Ducks, as coach Jeff Blashill reprimanded him for his inconsistent play. Add on the fact that Double A is now under the weather, and you have a guy whose fantasy value just might be at a season low.