Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Picking up pace in November
Athanasiou scored a power-play goal on three shots in a 3-2 win over Vegas on Sunday.
Athanasiou tallied his second goal of the season when he found the net on the power play with 45 seconds left in the first period. The 25-year-old has improved his production since the calendar flipped to November, providing two goals and five points in six games. Athanasiou was a 30-goal man a year ago but opened 2019-20 with just three assists in 11 games during the month of October.
