Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Playing Tuesday
Athanasiou (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Anaheim.
After missing the first two games of the year, Athanasiou will make his season debut versus the Ducks. The center figures to slot into a top-six role and should get time on the power play as well. After setting career highs in goals (30), assists (24) and shots (216), the Ontario native may not be able to reach those thresholds this year, but should be a near lock for the 40-point mark.
