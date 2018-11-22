Athanasiou scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Bruins.

After getting held off the scoresheet in the last two games, Athanasiou sprung back to life with his fourth multi-point effort in six contests since returning to the lineup from an undisclosed injury. The 24-year-old now has nine goals and 14 points through 17 games, a stunning pace for a player who only managed 16 goals and 33 points in 2017-18. As long as Athanasiou maintains a spot on one of Detroit's top two lines and continues to see consistent time with the man advantage, though, there's no reason to suspect a major regression is coming.