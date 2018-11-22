Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Plays hero in OT
Athanasiou scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Bruins.
After getting held off the scoresheet in the last two games, Athanasiou sprung back to life with his fourth multi-point effort in six contests since returning to the lineup from an undisclosed injury. The 24-year-old now has nine goals and 14 points through 17 games, a stunning pace for a player who only managed 16 goals and 33 points in 2017-18. As long as Athanasiou maintains a spot on one of Detroit's top two lines and continues to see consistent time with the man advantage, though, there's no reason to suspect a major regression is coming.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Third straight game with goal, assist•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Helps team to third straight win•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Two-point effort in OT win over Rangers•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ready to go Friday•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Targeting Friday return•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Won't play in Saturday's game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...