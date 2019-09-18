Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Preseason debut on hold
Athanasiou has sustained a minor injury to explain why he's been off the ice the past few days, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
This effectively rules out Athanasiou for Monday's preseason tilt against the Blackhawks, but we wouldn't tweak his ranking based on this news. Athanasiou has shown gradual year-over-year improvement in the attacking zone, with the clever operator banking a career-high 30 goals and 24 assists over 76 games last season.
