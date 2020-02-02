Play

Athanasiou (lower body) will likely play Monday against the Flyers, per coach Jeff Blashill, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Athanasiou has been sidelined by this injury since Dec. 29, but it appears the swift-skating forward will be ready to make his return Monday. His status should be confirmed with a removal from IR prior to puck drop.

