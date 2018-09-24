Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Puts slick deke on DeSmith
Athanasiou deposited a goal in Sunday's 3-2 road win over the Penguins.
One of the fastest skaters in the game, Athanasiou crashed the net and coerced goalie Casey DeSmith into committing near the top of the crease, then he went with a backhand for a beautiful goal. Detroit will be depending on Athanasiou more than ever since a persistent back injury caused the team's latest captain, Henrik Zetterberg, to hang up his skates for good.
