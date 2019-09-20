Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ready for action
Athanasiou (undisclosed) is listed as active for Friday's preseason tilt against the Islanders, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
This confirms that Athanasiou's undisclosed issue was minor. Still, it'll be interesting to see how many minutes he receives knowing the Wings want to get a long look at their prospects up front.
