Athanasiou (personal) is expected to make his season debut with the Red Wings on Thursday night against the Lightning, skating (on the third line) with Frans Nielsen and Darren Helm, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The wily scoring winger's agent drove a hard bargain with Wings GM Ken Holland before the two sides finally settled on a one-year extension last Friday. Athanasiou wasn't expected to return from Switzerland, obtain a visa and pass his physical all within a week's time, but maybe we shouldn't be so surprised as Double A is all about efficiency and getting work done in a flash. Let this serve as a reminder that the Ontario native averaged 0.42 points per game despite averaging a mere 11:50 of ice time over his first two seasons, and he was promised more rink run upon signing his new deal. It could take him a little bit to get settled in, though, as he missed all of training camp and the first 10 games of the regular season.