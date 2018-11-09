Athanasiou (undisclosed) is expected to be active for Friday's home game against the Rangers.

Detroit won three of the four games that Athanasiou missed, but this team looks noticeably quicker with the fourth-year center in tow. Double A is up to four goals and six points through 11 games, though he remains a liability in the defensive zone based on his minus-4 rating over that span.

