Athanasiou (illness) is fit to play in Saturday's road game versus the Predators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

At least on the power play, this should partially offset the loss of defenseman Mike Green, who's now dealing with an upper-body injury. Athanasiou has been averaging a career-high 2:05 of ice time on the man advantage this season, but an assist represents his lone point through the last nine games and he was benched for nearly a full period Tuesday against the Ducks. Double A could end up being a sneaky value play if he ramps up his effort level moving forward.