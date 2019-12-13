Athanasiou (undisclosed) will return to action Saturday against Montreal, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Athanasiou has been highly disappointing thus far this season. The 25-year-old appeared to be breaking out when he racked up 30 goals and 54 points in 76 games last year, but he's taken a big step back in 2019-20, having notched just five goals and 15 points while posting a disastrous minus-33 rating through 29 games. Until he starts to show signs of improvement, it's probably best to leave AA on your bench.