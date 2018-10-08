Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Records power-play assist in loss
Athanasiou registered a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-2 road loss to the Kings.
Athanasiou was technically credited with the primary helper, but opposing defenseman Dion Phaneuf actually was the one to change the angle on Anthony Mantha's shot, leading to a rather fortuitous goal for the latter. Still, Athanasiou owners will take what they can get from the converted center who was wildly inconsistent on the way to a 33-point output in the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Dazzles in Tuesday's game•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Puts slick deke on DeSmith•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Tallies first preseason goal•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Could play center in 2018•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ink drying on new deal•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Closing in on two-year extension•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...