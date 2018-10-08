Athanasiou registered a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-2 road loss to the Kings.

Athanasiou was technically credited with the primary helper, but opposing defenseman Dion Phaneuf actually was the one to change the angle on Anthony Mantha's shot, leading to a rather fortuitous goal for the latter. Still, Athanasiou owners will take what they can get from the converted center who was wildly inconsistent on the way to a 33-point output in the 2017-18 campaign.