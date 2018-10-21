Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Registers helper in team's first win
Athanasiou recorded a power-play assist Saturday, lending a helping hand in a 4-3 overtime road win over the Panthers.
The helper was nice and all, but it's been hard for fans of the Winged Wheel to keep watching this kid struggle in general. Athanasiou only has two goals on 26 shots this season, and his defensive play -- he's at minus-4 through eight games -- leaves a lot to be desired. Red Wings GM Ken Holland obviously believes in Double A based on his bestowing a two-year, $6 million contract extension on the crafty pivot in July, yet fantasy owners are still waiting for AA to fully realize his potential. In the meantime, he's probably available at no cost on your league's waiver wire.
