Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Registers two helpers
Athanasiou recorded two assists and four shots in a 3-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old will have to wait at least one more game to tie his career best in goals, but with the pair of helpers, he hit the 30-point mark in 45 games. He should blow away his career-high 33 points from 2016-17 this season. Athansiou can thank his breakout season in the scoring department to more shots on net. He's also receiving more ice time, both of which indicate that Athansiou should be able to maintain this pace in the final three months of the season.
