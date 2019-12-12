Athanasiou (undisclosed) will sit out again Thursday against the Jets.

Athanasiou will skip his second consecutive contest due to an undisclosed issue, leaving the Wings shorthanded on the front end yet again. The 25-year-old winger hasn't gotten off to a hot start in the scoring department, notching just five goals through his first 29 games, but he's on pace for a career-high total for assists assuming he can get and stay healthy.