Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Remains out Thursday
Athanasiou (undisclosed) will sit out again Thursday against the Jets.
Athanasiou will skip his second consecutive contest due to an undisclosed issue, leaving the Wings shorthanded on the front end yet again. The 25-year-old winger hasn't gotten off to a hot start in the scoring department, notching just five goals through his first 29 games, but he's on pace for a career-high total for assists assuming he can get and stay healthy.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Unable to practice•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Misses second day of practice•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Surfaces on scoresheet•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Building hot streak•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Scores twice in shootout loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.