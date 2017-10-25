Athanasiou (personal) practiced with the Red Wings on Tuesday for the first time this season, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Double A, who ended his contract dispute by re-signing with the club last Friday, can't return a minute too soon with the Wings caught in an active five-game losing skid. Per St. James, he'll return to game action before the current road trip concludes -- the team heads to Tampa Bay for Thursday's clash with the Lightning and then squares off against the Panthers this coming Saturday. Athanasiou should assume a top-nine role with significant power-play time upon his imminent return, so consider checking your league's waiver wire to see if he's available.