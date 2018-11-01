Athanasiou (undisclosed) will not be in action versus New Jersey on Thursday.

Athanasiou will miss his second straight game due to his undisclosed issue. With Frans Nielsen (undisclosed) also unavailable, the club will likely suit up a seventh defenseman Thursday and could call up a player from the minors to bolster the forward depth. Prior to getting hurt, Athanasiou notched four goals in six games and was starting to shake off a bad start to the 2018-19 campaign (one point in five outings).