Athanasiou scored his team's only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Athanasiou made a great individual play, splitting the Montreal defense on his way to sliding his 24th goal of the season through Price's five-hole early in the third period. Unfortunately, Detroit would be unable to solve the Montreal netminder outside of that. Despite the loss, the goal adds to Athanasiou's career-best campaign, putting him at 42 points through 64 games in 2018-19.