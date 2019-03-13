Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Scores 24th goal in loss
Athanasiou scored his team's only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.
Athanasiou made a great individual play, splitting the Montreal defense on his way to sliding his 24th goal of the season through Price's five-hole early in the third period. Unfortunately, Detroit would be unable to solve the Montreal netminder outside of that. Despite the loss, the goal adds to Athanasiou's career-best campaign, putting him at 42 points through 64 games in 2018-19.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Feasting on easier matchups•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Shifting over to center•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Fuels comeback•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Nets two goals in first•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Finally finds goal column in win•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Nightmare for Leafs in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...