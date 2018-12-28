Athanasiou returned from an upper-body injury Thursday, recording a goal between 17:46 of ice time in a 5-2 road loss to the Penguins.

Not only did Athanasiou bulge twine in his return, but he skated more than a full minute longer than his season average (16:24) heading into the contest. It's a bit difficult to trust Double A in most fantasy leagues since he plays for a team that ranks seventh in its division, though he's well on his way to upping his point total for the third consecutive season.