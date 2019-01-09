Athanasiou scored both goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Athanasiou scored his first goal off the rush, firing a laser over the shoulder of Antti Niemi. He added another on a power play early in the third period and had multiple opportunities for a hat trick but would ultimately fall short. The pair of goals gives Anthansiou six snipes over his last seven games, bringing the 24-year-old up to to 17 goals and 27 points in 39 games this season. Up next is a road game in Winnipeg which bodes well for Athanasiou, as he scored in the two teams only other meeting this season.