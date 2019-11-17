Athanasiou scored two goals on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

The winger got his team on the board just 13 seconds after Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored in the second period. Athanasiou then tied it with 4:14 remaining in regulation. The 25-year-old has four goals in his last four games. He's now at 11 points and 51 shots in 20 games, but that comes with a league-worst minus-21 rating. If he can keep scoring, his plus-minus will eventually level off -- but it will likely remain negative playing for the lowly Red Wings.