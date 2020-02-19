Athanasiou scored two third period goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Athanasiou only has 10 goals in 2019-20, but five have come in his last six games, so he's been wielding a hot stick. The Red Wings' forward has 24 points in 45 games this year, but Athanasiou's -43 rating is the worst in the NHL, making him tough to trust in fantasy, especially in leagues that penalize minus ratings.