Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Scores two goals
Athanasiou scored a pair of goals on five shots in Monday's 7-3 loss to Montreal.
The 6-foot-2 center has finally found the back of the net this season, notching his first two goals in Monday's embarrassing loss. It appears that Detroit is going to struggle all season and it will be hard to trust any of the team's skaters to post consistent numbers.
