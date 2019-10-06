Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Season debut on hold
Athanasiou (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Stars, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Atahanasiou will miss his second straight game to start the season, and he'll look to get healthy for Tuesday's home game versus the Ducks. Considering he was a game-time decision for Friday's game against Nasvhille, Athanasiou figures to have a good shot at suiting up Tuesday.
