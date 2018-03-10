Athanasiou converted a scoring chance on a 2-on-1 breakway in Friday's 3-2 road loss to the Blue Jackets.

This was a beautiful snapshot from Double A, who now has 14 goals and 31 points through 57 games, but Detroit ended up losing its sixth straight contest. As noted by the Detroit Free Press, captain Henrik Zetterberg seemed to criticize young players like Athanasiou and Anthony Mantha following Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights, with both guys posting a minus-2 rating versus the surprisingly good expansion club. We certainly expected to see more from Athanasiou once he played hard to get and ended up starting the season late due to a contract impasse with GM Ken Holland.