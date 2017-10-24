Athanasiou (personal) will join the Red Wings at some point during their three-game road trip which begins Tuesday in Buffalo, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Initial reports indicated Athanasiou may require 1-to-2 weeks to work through the process of rejoining the Red Wings, but with his visa being approved Tuesday, that timeline has shrunk dramatically. The 23-year-old forward will likely still have to pass a physical after joining the team, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him inserted into the lineup immediately after receiving medical clearance, as he's been skating for a Swiss club during his contract holdout. Athanasiou's first opportunity to make his season debut for Detroit will come Thursday against Tampa Bay.

