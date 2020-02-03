Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Set to return Monday
Athanasiou (lower body) is slated to play in Monday's clash with the Flyers.
Athanasiou missed the previous 13 games due to his lower-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the natural center was bogged down in a 16-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 16 versus San Jose. With just five goals on the year, the 25-year-old won't be getting back to the 30-goal mark this season.
