Athanasiou (lower body) is slated to play in Monday's clash with the Flyers.

Athanasiou missed the previous 13 games due to his lower-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the natural center was bogged down in a 16-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 16 versus San Jose. With just five goals on the year, the 25-year-old won't be getting back to the 30-goal mark this season.