Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Sets up goal in return
Athanasiou returned from an undisclosed injury against the Ducks on Tuesday, recording an assist over 19:11 of ice time in a 3-1 loss.
The Red Wings applied heavy pressure on the Ducks in the waning moments of the second period, with Athanasiou and Larkin orchestrating a tic-tac-toe sequence for a beautiful one-timer by defenseman Filip Hronek. Double A missed the first two games with an undisclosed injury, but he looked fine in this home contest.
