Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Sets up two goals in shutout victory
Athanasiou collected a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-0 road win over the Blackhawks.
Athanasious was determined to snap out of a mini, two-game scoring drought that also saw him skate to a minus-3 rating, and he even used his wheels to induce a minor hooking penalty on Michigan native Jordan Oesterle. Double A has been inconsistent in his third NHL campaign, but Sunday's game reminds us that he's capable of catching fire on short notice. The crafty forward now has nine goals and 10 assists through 33 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Makes immediate impact in win•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Nets two goals in win•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Breaks out of scoring funk•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Manufactures power-play helper•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Dishes on team's lone goal•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Deposits fifth goal of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...