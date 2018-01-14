Athanasiou collected a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-0 road win over the Blackhawks.

Athanasious was determined to snap out of a mini, two-game scoring drought that also saw him skate to a minus-3 rating, and he even used his wheels to induce a minor hooking penalty on Michigan native Jordan Oesterle. Double A has been inconsistent in his third NHL campaign, but Sunday's game reminds us that he's capable of catching fire on short notice. The crafty forward now has nine goals and 10 assists through 33 games.