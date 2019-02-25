Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Shifting over to center
Athanasiou will move over to the center position for the rest of the season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Athanasiou had been stationed on the left wing for the rebuilding Red Wings, but he'll reportedly move to center with 2018 sixth overall pick Filip Zadina assuming AA's former position. This move was made because Thomas Vanek (hip) could miss extensive time, and Athanasiou has played down the middle in the past. With that said, the fourth-year skater will need to improve in the faceoff circle, as he's won only 256 draws compared to 374 taken (40.6 percent) through four years of NHL service time.
