Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Shifts to IR
Athanasiou (lower body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 29, per the NHL's official media site.
This move frees up a roster spot for the Red Wings, but Athanasiou can be activated at any point. Athanasiou is having a decent offensive season with five goals and 14 points, but his minus-35 rating is a major demerit for fantasy purposes. The 25-year-old's not expected to be ready for Tuesday's game versus the Islanders.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Could return before All-Star Break•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Facing 2-3 week absence•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Generates helper in loss•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Involved on team's lone goal•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Climbs back into point column•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.