Athanasiou (lower body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 29, per the NHL's official media site.

This move frees up a roster spot for the Red Wings, but Athanasiou can be activated at any point. Athanasiou is having a decent offensive season with five goals and 14 points, but his minus-35 rating is a major demerit for fantasy purposes. The 25-year-old's not expected to be ready for Tuesday's game versus the Islanders.