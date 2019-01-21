Athanasiou is one goal away from tying his career-high mark of 18.

Athanasiou is launching the puck more than ever (2.91 per game) and it hasn't even come at the expense of a lower shooting percentage. Barring an injury, he should have no problem finishing with 200-plus shots by the time the 2018-19 season comes to a close, and with the speedy forward converting shots at a respectable 13.3-percent clip, 30 goals is attainable. Keep an eye on Athanasiou ahead of the trade deadline. He doesn't break the bank with his $3 million AAV and his tremendous offensive upside could be too much for a playoff contender to pass up.