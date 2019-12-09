Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Sitting out Tuesday
Athanasiou (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's road game against the Jets.
The 25-year-old continues to produce offensively with 15 points through 29 games, but his league-worst minus-33 rating is a liability for fantasy owners. It's unclear what Athanasiou is dealing with, but he's considered day-to-day and will aim to return Thursday against the Jets. Tyler Bertuzzi's (undisclosed) status is also uncertain, so it's unsettled how the lines will shake out for this contest.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Misses second day of practice•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Surfaces on scoresheet•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Building hot streak•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Scores twice in shootout loss•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Picking up pace in November•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.