Athanasiou (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's road game against the Jets.

The 25-year-old continues to produce offensively with 15 points through 29 games, but his league-worst minus-33 rating is a liability for fantasy owners. It's unclear what Athanasiou is dealing with, but he's considered day-to-day and will aim to return Thursday against the Jets. Tyler Bertuzzi's (undisclosed) status is also uncertain, so it's unsettled how the lines will shake out for this contest.

