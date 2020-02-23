Play

Athanasiou will not play in Sunday's game against Calgary as a precautionary measure, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

While a trade is not imminent, both Athanasiou and Mike Green are being held out of the lineup Sunday in case a deal finalizes. Athanasiou has 10 goals, 24 points, and a minus-45 rating in 46 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories