Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Sitting Sunday
Athanasiou will not play in Sunday's game against Calgary as a precautionary measure, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
While a trade is not imminent, both Athanasiou and Mike Green are being held out of the lineup Sunday in case a deal finalizes. Athanasiou has 10 goals, 24 points, and a minus-45 rating in 46 games this season.
