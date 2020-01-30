Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Slated to sit through weekend
Athanasiou (lower body) isn't expected to return to the ice for the weekend contests Friday and Saturday versus the Rangers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Athanasiou was targeting a return to action following the All-Star break but will apparently require a little more time to make that return. While Monday against the Flyers would be his next opportunity to retake the ice, there's no word of an updated target return date at this point.
