Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Status uncertain for season opener
Athanasiou (undisclosed) hopes to be ready for Saturday's season road opener against the Predators, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The Red Wings want to see how Athanasiou looks in practice (Thursday and Friday) before inserting him in the lineup. Evidently, he wasn't in shape to hit the ice Tuesday, which raises at least some doubt that he'll be ready for Opening Night. Double A is a key power-play contributor for the Winged Wheel, but if he gets off to a late start, it will benefit the likes of Luke Glendening and Darren Helm.
