Athanasiou (upper body) is questionable for Sunday's road game against the Maple Leafs, per Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.

Even without Athanasiou, the Wings managed 11 high-danger scoring chances in Saturday's 2-1 home loss to the Panthers, but the creative forward with wheels would be welcomed back with open arms against a Leafs team that's chock full of stars that are particularly dangerous in open space.