Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Status up in the air for Sunday
Athanasiou (upper body) is questionable for Sunday's road game against the Maple Leafs, per Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.
Even without Athanasiou, the Wings managed 11 high-danger scoring chances in Saturday's 2-1 home loss to the Panthers, but the creative forward with wheels would be welcomed back with open arms against a Leafs team that's chock full of stars that are particularly dangerous in open space.
