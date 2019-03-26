Athanasiou tallied a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Athanasiou has found another gear in March, as the speedy forward has 10 points (seven goals, three helpers) in 12 appearances this month. For the season, he's at 29 goals and 49 points in 70 games, and his six-pack of shots gave him 202 for the year.